Good Day NWA: Tyler Perry Joins an Elite Club

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg and now… Tyler Perry are all apart of a very elite group. Forbes Magazine reports that the filmmaker is officially worth one billion dollars. The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies which has grossed nearly a billion dollars to date. Perry also owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, two dozen plays, and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.

If you’re a DC Comics fan and you use the Waze app for GPS navigation, then you’ll want to know about this! In celebration of Batman Day coming up on September 19, you can now choose the voice of Batman or the Riddler to give you directions on your next adventure. The voices should be familiar ones. Waze and DC brought back Kevin Conroy to voice Batman and Wally Wingert to voice the Riddler. Waze has also added the choices of the Batmobile or Riddler’s Racer in place of your usual car icon. And, you can even listen to special DC super hero or super villain playlists through the Waze Audio Player and Spotify. It’s all just for a limited time though. The fun ends on October 31.

The stars are aligning for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars! Just announced, the newest cast for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars Celeb dancers include: Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Monica (head coach from Netflix’s “Cheer”), The Real Host Jeannie Mai, and Grammy Award-Winning Rapper Nelly. This season, Tyra Banks takes over as host and executive producer. The new season starts September 14.

Channing Tatum is proving he’s the ultimate girl dad. The actor announced that he’s written a children’s book. It’s called “The One and Only Sparkella.” The book is about a little girl who gets teased for wearing sparkly things to school, but her dad helps and encourages her. Tatum posted a photo of himself with the book to Instagram. He said he “found his inner child during quarantine” and ended up creating the book for his 7-year-old daughter, Everly. The book is set for release next May.

Have you ever wondered how a town came to be or the story behind a landmark or what a plaque on the side of the highway is all about? If the answer is “yes” then you’re in luck. The “Hear Here” app provides 2 – 3 minute stories giving listeners tidbits they are unlikely to get from a history book or a visitor’s guide. The app has major star power as Oscar Award Winner Kevin Costner serves as a writer, editor and one of the narrators for the app.

Ariana Grande has “No Tears Left to Cry,” and she doesn’t need them. Grande is the first female to get 200-million Instagram followers. The singer beat out Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. She found out about her Instagram accomplishment on Saturday, August 29 and then at the VMA’s on Sunday, August 30 she took home the award for best collaboration along with Lady Gaga for their hit single ‘Rain on Me.’