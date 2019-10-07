Good Day NWA: Tyler Perry’s Atlanta Production Studio Opens

Check out these trending stories in our #HotTopics.

McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite, the McRib. McDonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in 1981. However, not every location is getting the popular menu item. McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over 10,000 US restaurants for a limited time.

“Joker” is topping this weekend’s box office.The R-rated comic book movie starring Joaquin Phoenix brought in more than 93 million dollars in its debut weekend. That’s despite its controversial depiction of violence. “Joker” now stands as the highest-grossing October opening of all time. Last weekend’s box office champ, “Abominable,” slid to 2nd place, with 12 million dollars. And, “Downton Abbey” came in 3rd collecting 8 million dollars.

A-list celebrities turned out to celebrate the grand opening of entertainment mogul Tyler Perry’s new production studio in Atlanta. Perry’s new studio digs is set to become one of largest motion picture studios in the country. The 330 acre complex sits on what was once the Fort McPherson Army Base. It includes 12 sound stages dedicated to African American Hollywood Icons like Halle Berry, Oprah Winfrey, Cicely Tyson & Spike Lee. The studio has already hosted film crews for several blockbuster and prime time television shows, including “Black Panther,” “First Man” and MTV’s “Wild n’ Out.” Additionally, Perry’s own projects including “The Haves and Have Nots,” “The Oval,” and “Sistas” have been shot at the studio.