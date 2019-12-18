Good Day NWA: U.S. Marshals Museum

Happening in the River Valley, efforts are underway to open the U.S. Marshals Museum.

Watch as Alice Alt and Patrick Weeks join Good Day NWA with an update on the progress of the museum.

The U.S. Marshals Museum will be located on the banks of the Arkansas River and will serve as a world class destination to showcase our nation. The museum will feature five galleries where visitors can learn about the frontier, Marshals today, a hall of honor and more.

There is an open house happening Friday, December 20 at the museum located at 789 Riverfront Dr. in Ft. Smith from 9:00 a.m -11:30 a.m.

For more details on the museum and to learn ways you can donate click here.