The University of Arkansas Fort Smith Theatre Arts Department is bringing an award winning production to the stage.

Watch as Andrew Snyder, Devin Phongsavanh, & Kerri Douberly stop by Good Day NWA with details about the upcoming play “Side Man.”

UAFS Theatre Presents “Side Man”

Sunday, February 16

7:00 p.m.

Alma Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $10

Area Students Free

For tickets and information, click here.