Good Day NWA: Understanding Rare Kidney Diseases

Our kidneys play a vital role in our overall health by cleaning blood, balancing body fluids, removing waste and aiding in other important functions of our bodies.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Didney Disease, also known as ADPKD, is a rare, genetic and progressive disease affecting nearly 140,000 Americans that could lead to kidney failure. Even more striking, if ADPKD runs in your family, you have a 50% risk of having it too.

Watch as Dr. Neera K. Dahl, MD, PhD joins Good Day NWA with details of the disease and what you need to do if you have concerns.

Some sobering statistics about this potentially debilitating disease:

ADPKD causes cyst growth in the kidneys and gets worse over time. As cysts grow, kidney function continues to worsen, eventually leading to kidney failure, which can mean dialysis or transplant. All of which can lead to continuing health issues.

ADPKD is the leading inherited cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD)and is the fourth-leading cause of ESRD, overall.

People with fast-progressing or rapidly progressing ADPKD reach ESRD at a younger age than other patients with ADPKD.

