Good Day NWA: United Airlines Soars with New Snack Options

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason discuss what’s trending in Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

You don’t have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass, or carafe of vino. Tuesday, February 18 is National Drink Wine Day! Celebrated every year on February 18, it’s a day to select your favorite vintage and sip up! According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine. Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships. Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease. As well as enhance food and life.. in moderation of course.

United Airlines’ customers will apparently have a new snacking option on board next month. According to USA Today, United plans to start serving Oreo Thins to its passengers. The cookies will reportedly join pretzels and Stroopwafel as one of the snack choices on all United and United Express flights. The Oreo Thins would replace those popular Biscoff cookies. The switch is supposed to happen in March. But if you’re a Biscoff fan, fear not! United says it’s trying to figure out if the cookie fits in future snack rotation options for the coming year.

The hashtag #idothisstrangethingwhere is trending on Twitter. Check out a few responses to the hashtag, including “I memorize the sound of people’s footsteps to a point I can call out a greeting before they even enter a room or while by back is turned,” “I dip mozzarella cheese into my coffee,” and “I sometimes yell at the TV like they can hear me.” You can follow along with other responses on Twitter.