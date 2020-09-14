Good Day NWA: United Way NWA Launches Annual Giving Campaign

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas launches its 2020 campaign of giving. Unlike last year’s event which featured a basketball slam dunk contest, the organization’s campaign kick-off looks a bit different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing that has not changed is the United Ways’ ongoing effort and mission to help those in need. ‘United Now More than Ever’ is more than a slogan for this year’s annual campaign of giving, it’s also evidence of the trying times many families and individuals have faced over the past several months following the global coronavirus pandemic, impacting thousands of Arkansans and many in Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as United Way Communications Manager Jackson Braswell joins Good Day NWA to talk about this year’s campaign efforts, United Way’s impact within the local community, and how you can get involved to support the organization’s efforts to provide resources to those in need.

“People are asking for help that have never asked for help before because of the pandemic. People are jobless, people are homeless, people are having trouble paying their utilities and those are the type of needs that we’re seeing. Northwest Arkansas has always had needs that United Way has been able to fulfill, but in 2020 things are a lot different for a lot of people,” said Braswell.

99% of funds raised stay local to impact communities across Northwest Arkansas. Most recently through the organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund, United Way awarded over $129,000 to 61 local nonprofits. These awards will ensure local nonprofit organizations can meet needs for community members impacted by the pandemic, including food, shelter, housing, and emergency financial assistance.

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is also hosting its Golf Tournament on Friday, October 9th at the Springdale Country Club. For additional info, click here.