Spice up your Thursday with a new way to play bingo. The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is gearing up for a blazing good time.

Watch as Doctor Todd Jenkins, of the United Way’s Young Leaders Society joins Good Day NWA with details on a virtual bingo game.

United Way of NWA – Blazing Bingo

Thursday, May 14

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ticket Donations Start At $20

For more information and to participate, click here.