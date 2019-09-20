Good Day NWA: United Way of NWA’s Campaign Tip-Off

It’s almost time to tip off for an annual giving campaign that helps fund programs and organizations right here in Northwest Arkansas.
Watch as Danyelle Musselman & Jackson Braswell join Good Day NWA with details on the Annual Campaign Tip-Off and how you can get involved with the United Way of NWA.
United Way Campaign Tip-Off
- Tuesday, September 24
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Fayetteville High School
- Slam Dunk & 3-Point Event
- Emcee: Jason Suel
For more information about the United Way of NWA, click here.