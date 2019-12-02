Good Day NWA: United Way of NWA’s Joy of Sharing Campaign

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is doing its part to spread holiday cheer to local children in need. The organization has launched its Joy of Sharing campaign benefiting 80 Pre-K children with families who may find themselves in a tight spot this holiday season.

Watch as Jackson Braswell joins Good Day NWA with information on this campaign and how you can be involved.

You can take part in sponsoring a child by signing up here. Recommended spending is a minimum of $50 to $75 to sponsor each child. Donations include toys, books, and clothing.