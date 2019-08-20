Good Day NWA: Upcoming Events at Tri Cycle Farms

The summer is the perfect time to get down to the farm and give back to the community.

Don Bennett & Heather Artripe join Good Day NWA with details on a couple of ways you can experience Tri Cycle Farms including the 8th Annual Pesto Fest.

Roots Festival Farm Jamboree

  • Sunday, August 25
  • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Tri Cycle Farms
  • Kids Under 12 are Free
  • Tickets: $20

8th Annual Pesto Fest & Contest

  • Saturday, September 7
  • 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Tri Cycle Farms
  • Tickets: $30
  • Craft Beer, Food, Kids Activities

For information about the Roots Festival Farm Jamboree at Tri Cycle Farms, click here. For information about the 8th Annual Pesto Fest & Contest, click here.

