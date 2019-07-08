Good Day NWA: USWNT Celebrates World Cup Victory

The United States Women’s Soccer Team made history winning its 4th World Cup title. The US defeated The Netherlands 2 – 0, becoming back-to-back champions. Megan Rapinoe, who missed the semifinal match against England because of a hamstring strain, scored the team’s first goal. Rose Lavelle scored the second. In this year’s tournament Team USA scored 26 goals, setting a new record for a single edition of the Women’s World Cup. Congratulations are pouring in from celebrities including former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump.

The world got its first clear look at the newest royal at his christening. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in Windsor at a private ceremony exactly 2 months after he was born on May 6. Archie is 7th in line to the throne. Those in attendance at his christening include close family… Prince William & Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland. Not in attendance…The Queen. She had a separate event to attend. The christening was held at a private chapel in Windsor Castle, the same place Prince Harry was christened in 1984 and where the couple wed in May 2018.

The bottle cap challenge continues to dominate on social media and now has a new contender, music icon Mariah Carey. The singer posting her challenge attempt to Instagram and Twitter, but adding her own diva touch…trading in high kicks for high notes. It’s unknown if her vocals really are responsible for the challenge win. However, social media is loving her rendition. The video already garnering over 15 million views in under a day.

Disney release a first look at the trailer for live-action remake of “Mulan.” It is based on the 1998 animated movie about a Chinese woman who pretend to be a man to spare her father from military service. The new “Mulan” stars actress Crystal Liu as the title character and Jet Li as the Chinese Emperor. The new movie hits theaters March 2020.

Actor Cameron Boyce has died. The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.” According to a statement released by his family, Boyce passed away in his sleep due to a seizure from an ongoing medical condition. A Disney Channel spokesperson released a statement saying Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world from a young age and hoped to make a difference in peoples’ lives through humanitarian work. Boyce acted in both TV shows and movies. His film credits include “Mirrors” “Grown Ups” and “Eagle Eye.” He was just 20 year’s old.