Good Day NWA: Valentine’s Campaign at Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and this year, you can spread the love to some sweet kiddos at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Watch as Rebecca Neely from Arkansas Children’s Northwest & Collins White, ACNW Ambassador join Jason & Jaclyn with details of the Valentine’s Campaign.

Additional details about craft kits and how you can donate to Arkansas Children’s NW for Valentine’s Day, click here.

5th Annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon

  • Benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest
  • February 5 & 6
  • 5:00p.m.. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Live Phone Bank
  • Call (479) 455-5437 or Toll Free (844) 497-5437

Donations can also be made online by visiting the link located here until February 6, 2020.

