Everybody...rock yo body...Backstreet's back alright!!!! Big news in NWA, well at least for all of us who love boy bands and the 90's, the Backstreet Boys are coming to the Walmart Amp. The "larger than life" group is extending their DNA World Tour and making a stop in NWA Sunday, August 23. So "quit playing games" with that special someone's heart and grab tickets which go on sale Friday. Click here for details.

Get ready to bring it on the runway as NWA Fashion Week is set to return for spring shows April 16-18. Volunteers are needed to help pull off the fashion event of the year. If you're a hair or make-up artist, there's a chance for you to be a part of the backstage team. Make sure you follow NWA Fashion Week on social media to stay in know of this year's events. Click here to volunteer, and email Rebecca: rebecca@nwafw.com, if you're interested in being on the hair and makeup team.