Good Day NWA: Valentine’s Day Fur-Ever

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

Actress Shannen Doherty revealed she’s battling cancer again. The actress says she now has stage 4 cancer and is still processing the diagnosis. Doherty didn’t say which type of cancer she has this time. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The “charmed” star announced she was in remission in 2017. Doherty says she took part in last year’s reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 partly to prove she could continue working despite her second cancer diagnosis. She says she still has a life to live.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air on Sunday and early predictions are out. “Parasite” wins Best Picture! At least, among millennials. Fandango surveyed more than 2,000 millennial movie-goers, and “Parasite” just edged out “1917” for Best Picture. They chose Joaquin Phoenix from “Joker” as Best Actor, Brad Pitt from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as Best Supporting Actor, and 2 “Little Women,” Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress, and Florence Pugh for Best Supporting Actress. We’ll see if these predictions are correct.

Speaking of the Oscars, there are some serious perks to just being nominated. Forbes says the “Gift Bag” for Academy Award Nominees is worth $215,000 this year. All 24 acting and directing nominees get one, bringing the total value to $5.2 million! The most expensive item this year: a $78,000, 12-day cruise. Up to $25,000 in cosmetic procedures from a New York City doctor. On the lower price end, they will receive cannabis chocolate edibles. It’s not all free, recipients are required to pay income tax on the value of the gifts they redeem.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine’s Day and chill with a dog and a beer instead. The company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees. The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21. You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message. According to the ASPCA, $6.5 million animals enter shelters each year, and the humane society says more than 2 million are healthy and treatable.