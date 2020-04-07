Good Day NWA: Virtual Bingo with Matthew McConaughey

There’s a new streaming service out today called “Quibi.” It’s snack-sized TV made specifically for your phone! That story kicks off today’s trending stories in Hot Topics.

The platform has content including Chrissy Teigan laying down the law, Chance the Rapper playing pranks and liam hemsworth dodging death. Quibi has more than 50 original shows with new episodes added daily. The streaming service is free for 3 months. After that $5/month or $8/month for the ad-free version.

“Alright, alright, alright.” Seniors at a living facility in Texas played a game of BINGO they won’t soon forget and who could blame them when you have Oscar Winner Matthew McConaughey making a special virtual appearance. The Texas native hosted a game in Red Rock. His wife, model Camila Alves, Mother Kay and his children all joined in on the fun. The residents later posted a video on Facebook thanking the actor in a statement, the facility says the residents were gifted a humble message from Matthew’s heart and they will be forever grateful.

Get ready to say “awwww.” The Atlanta Humane Society took a few adorable kitties to check out the fishies at the Georgia Aquarium. Their names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles & Dory. The Humane Society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence that pets can spread Covid-19. But, you should have multiple caregiver options in place. Just in case you get sick and are unable to care for your pet.

Today is national “Girl, Me Too” day. It’s a way to honor the strength women of all ages show and a chance to show support. For the rest of the day women are encouraged to ask a fellow female, even one you’ve never met, about something they’ve had to overcome. After hearing the answer, many will respond “girl, me too.” This honorary holiday reminds women to empower each other.