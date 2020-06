The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to Go Red with an annual event.

Watch as Serena Munns, Executive Director of AHA NWA joins Good Day NWA with details on the virtual NWA Go Red for Women event.

Attendees can expect an event favorite, the “Purse”-onality auction. Guest speakers include a personal story from a local survivor and Actress Kim Coles.

The virtual event will take place Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $50, register here.