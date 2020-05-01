Good Day NWA: Virtual March for Babies

Supporting moms and babies during Covid-19 & beyond, that’s the mission of the March of Dimes. You can help with the mission at this year’s March for Babies.

Melody Richard video chats with Good Day NWA about the ways the you can participate.

Virtual March for Babies

Saturday, May 2

9:00 a.m. – Noon

Download Step Counting App

Virtual Fundraising Challenges

For more information on March for Babies, click here. For additional details about the March of Dimes, click here. Additional questions can be directed here: astewart@marchofdimes.org.