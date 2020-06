Due to the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of events shift to online and organizers have done an amazing job making sure online events are packed with fun.

Watch as Good Day NWA chats with Richard Gathright, director of NWA Pride with details on this year’s virtual event.

2020 NWA Virtual Pride

Friday, June 26

11:00 a.m.

Events: Yoga Virtual Parade Happy Hour Drag Show & More



