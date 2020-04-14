Good Day NWA: Virtual Support for Health Care Workers

A huge digital debut, an animated film pushed back and popular movies to stream “live” on YouTube. Our David Daniel is showing us the latest in movie news in our Hot Topics.

Health care workers can’t always practice social distancing when they’re working, but they do it for non-essential activities. Members of an employee choir at a cancer center in Texas got together from 30 different locations to sing a rendition of the Bruno Mars song “Count on Me.” It didn’t happen live, rather each member recorded their own part individually, using an instrumental track. It was then mixed and edited together. The song pays tribute to their fellow health care workers fighting the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Good news for people who planned to visit the wineries in Northern California this Spring. The industry there is holding virtual tastings. 7 businesses in Sonoma and Napa are giving people the wine country experience from the comfort of their own homes. Those interested can purchase the wineries’ tasting kits online and then join virtual tours to replicate the guided tastings. With the Covid-19 Pandemic halting many vacations this year, and there’s no exact timetable for when it will end. You can also stay right here in NWA and do a stay-cation. Sassafras Springs Vineyard is hosting an Instagram Live Wine Tasting. Click HERE for details on that event.