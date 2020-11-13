Good Day NWA: Virtual Turkey Trot from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

Starting this Saturday, November 14 there’s an event happening where you can support families of military and first responders.

Watch as Jayme Lingo and Cortney Wells join Good Day NWA to talk about the 13th Annual Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Turkey Trot for Heroes.

All runners will receive our exclusive Turkey Trot for Heroes Medal, and Wild Gobblers will also receive a shirt with their registration. (Shirts are available for anyone to purchase.) Medal and shirt backs list the names of those we are honoring this year.

1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment AAV – 7 Marines and 1 Sailor died in an AAV training accident – 7/30/2020

– 7 Marines and 1 Sailor died in an AAV training accident – 7/30/2020 Captain Andy Dimaggio , New Rochelle Fire Department – E.O.W. 5/3/2020

, New Rochelle Fire Department – E.O.W. 5/3/2020 Detective Cedric Dixon , New York City Police Department – E.O.W. 3/28/2020

, New York City Police Department – E.O.W. 3/28/2020 Sgt 1st Class Javier Gutierrez , US Army 7th Special Forces – K.I.A. 2/8/2020

, US Army 7th Special Forces – K.I.A. 2/8/2020 Officer Michael Mosher , Overland Park Police Department – E.O.W. 5/3/2020

, Overland Park Police Department – E.O.W. 5/3/2020 Deputy Ryan Hendrix , Henderson County Sheriff’s Office – E.O.W. 9/10/2020

, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office – E.O.W. 9/10/2020 Officer Stephen Carr, Fayetteville Police Department – E.O.W. 12/7/2019

Information for 2020

