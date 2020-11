A trip to Tulsa may be a little different this year, but local businesses and attractions are doing their best to allow visitors to discover the joys of the city safely.

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses the new “Tulsa Safely” campaign with Executive Director of the Gathering Place, Tony Moore.

Click here to learn more about Tulsa Safely or see the list of businesses involved. Click here to see more details about a visit to the Gathering Place.