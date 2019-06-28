Good Day NWA: Volunteer Opportunities at the NWA Championship

In a special Good Day NWA, Jaclyn heads to Pinnacle Hills Country Club to talk to the movers and shakers of this year’s tournament.

Watch as longtime volunteer Jerry Robinson joins Good Day NWA to talk about volunteer opportunities at the tournament. The tournament brings in hundreds of volunteers from across the country, some from as far as Hawaii and the East Coast.

The tournament needs roughly 800 volunteers in a variety of committees and positions, many of which are available for volunteers of all ages. There are still opportunities to get involved and volunteers are needed for various shifts and jobs. If you are interested in signing up, click here.