If you are thinking of running for office but don’t know where to start there’s a group that has resources just for you. Vote Run Lead trains barrier-breaking women to run for office and win.

Watch as Erin Vilardi and Micaela Fernandez Allen join Good Day NWA to chat about Vote Run Lead and what resources the organization provides. Plus, learn why the Vote Run Lead is a great fit as one of the organizations that Walmart supports.

For more informatoin on Vote Run Lead, click here.