Good Day NWA: W.A.T.C.H. List Toys with Caddell Reynolds

The "Star Wars" film might be the movie event of the year. "The Rise Of Skywalker" brings an end to the 40-year-old saga. We take a look at that movie plus what's new at the box office in our Malco Movie Minute.

The studio hasn't given out much details on how it will end. Broad plot points like "the final battle commences" have been said. But you'll have to watch for yourself to see if the movie will reveal Rey's parental lineage and whether she crosses over to the dark side. "The Rise Of Skywalker" is rated PG-13.