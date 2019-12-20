Good Day NWA: W.A.T.C.H. List Toys with Caddell Reynolds

They may be at the top of kids wishlists for Christmas but not all toys are fun and games.
Watch as John Gore from Caddell Reynolds joining Good Day NWA with a look at this years W.A.T.C.H. list for the worst toys.
1. What is W.A.T.C.H?
- World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about dangerous children’s products and protecting children from harm. W.A.T.C.H. informs the public about the dangers present in many toys, children’s products, and recreational activities.
- They publish a “Worst Toy” list each year around the holidays highlighting dangerous and unsafe toys. Source: https://toysafety.org/
2. Toy Safety Statistics
- In 2017, there were an estimated 251,700 toy-related injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.
- That same year, there were 13 toy-related deaths that occurred Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/Toy_Report_2018.pdf?qIO1DVoYhV6lzYgcLa04K28yF28BOgdS
3. Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog
- Aimed at children 18 months and over
- Removable “quills” are over 3 inches long
- Potential for ingestion and choking injuries Source: https://toysafety.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/2019-Ten-Worst-Toys-With-Photos.pdf
4. Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime
- Marketed at ages 6 and up
- Slime varieties have “flavor” names
- “Harmful chemicals” warning on box, as well as a warning that states “DO NOT EAT”
- Potential for chemical ingestion & irritation injuries Source: https://toysafety.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/2019-Ten-Worst-Toys-With-Photos.pdf
5. Pogo Trick Board
- Potential for head and other serious injuries
- Children are encouraged by photos on packaging to attempt tricks and stunts on board
- Warning on box for children to wear helmets/protective gear while using, only 2 of 3 kids on box are actually wearing helmets, and none are wearing protective gear Source: https://toysafety.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/2019-Ten-Worst-Toys-With-Photos.pdf
6. Toy Buying Tips
- Read the label. Warning labels give important information about how to use a toy and what ages the toy is safe for.
- Make sure all toys and parts are larger than your child’s mouth to prevent choking.
- Avoid toys that shoot objects into the air. They can cause serious eye injuries or choking.
- Look for stuffed toys that are well made. Make sure all the parts are on tight and seams and edges are secure. It should also be machine washable. Take off any loose ribbons or strings to avoid strangulation. Avoid toys that have small bean-like pellets or stuffing that can cause choking or suffocation if swallowed.
- Be careful when buying crib toys. Soft objects, loose bedding, or any objects that could increase the risk of entrapment, suffocation, or strangulation should be kept out of the crib. Source: https://www.healthychildren.org/English/safety-prevention/at-home/Pages/How-to-Buy-Safe-Toys.aspx