Good Day NWA: Wake Up! It’s National Coffee Day

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

In the month of September, we’ve welcomed fall, Jason & Jaclyn both have had birthdays, and the good times keep rolling. Tuesday, September 29 is National Coffee Day. That’s right pour it up, pour it up! Several chain restaurants & coffee shops will be giving away free or discounted coffee. That includes Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, McDonalds & Starbucks. While you’re out grabbing your favorite cup of joe, grab me some as well.

His daytime talk show days may be over, but that hasn’t stopped Steve Harvey. The comedian continued to make his presence regularly felt on TV as the host of “Family Feud” and as an emcee for multiple recurring jobs, including the annual Miss Universe Pageant. He also has a deal with Facebook Watch for “Steve on Watch.” The new season, which premiered this week, was taped from Harvey’s Atlanta home and features about 50 live virtual audience members through Zoom as Harvey dives into human interest stories, viral sensations and interviews with celebrity guests including Gabrielle Union, Jack Black & Steph Curry.

It’s a reunion nearly 20 years in the making. Drew Barrymore launched a new daytime talk show and she’s had some great guests including ex-husband Tom Green. The pair were married for less than a year and split in 2001. They reminisced about his role in “Charlie’s Angel’s,” first dates, and their mutual respect for each other. The Drew Barrymore Show airs right here on KNWA.