The ALS Association of Arkansas provides care and support to families fighting ALS and Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Jennifer Necessary, Shannon Holley and Betty Jillian chat with Jaclyn & Jason about how you can join in the fight and participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS.

Walk To Defeat ALS

Saturday, August 24

Compton Gardens – Bentonville

Registration: 9:30 a.m.

Walk: 10:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.