Good Day NWA: Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP Launch Saturday Cinema Series & Happy Hour Events

Get your popcorn ready, a cinema series featuring classic movies, documentaries and recorded performances is coming to Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP.

Watch as Public Relations Director Jennifer Wilson joins Good Day NWA to talk about the Saturday Cinema Series and the Outdoor Happy Hour at the AMP. For the Happy Hour, entrance is free but capacity is limited, and tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25 by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

Click here for a list of Walton Arts Center safety protocols.