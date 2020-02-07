Good Day NWA: Walton Arts Center Exhibits Designs from Local Artists for “Once on this Island”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Walton Arts Center is taking you on a magical journey with a new show, “Once on this Island.” As part of a contest, local artists & makers had the chance to have their work evaluated by a member of the Once on this Island creative team.

Artists Brandy Lee, Trisha Guting & Sarah White join Good Day NWA to talk about their designs. Plus, Walton Arts Center’s Jennifer Wilson gives the details of this unique performance as well as when and where you can see the local art on display.

Divinity from the Discarded

  • February 5-16
  • Walker Atrium (WAC)
  • Free Exhibition
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mon – Fri
  • 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sat & Sun

You can purchase tickets to see Once on this Island (Feb 11 – 16) here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss