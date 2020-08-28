Good Day NWA: Walton Arts Center Prepares to Welcome Bonnie Bishop

She’s been called “a gifted songwriter and a powerhouse singer” with a voice that “booms with the force of a Texas straight-line squall.” Now, you have a chance to see Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop as Walton Arts Center prepares to welcome patrons back to the theatre.

Watch as Jill Suel joins Jason to talk about how to support the arts and the Bonnie Bishop concert.

Click here for a list of Walton Arts Center safety protocols. Click here for additional details on the Bonnie Bishop concert.