Grab your pink bunny onesie, and “fray-gee-lay” leg lamp. A classic Christmas tale is coming to the stage at Walton Arts Center.

Watch as cast members Chris Carsten, Maisie Van Vleet, & Kailyn Rose Sanders chat with Jason & Jaclyn about what make performing in “A Christmas Story” such a memorable experience for each of them.

A Christmas Story, The Musical

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 15

Walton Arts Center

Tickets Start at $40

For tickets and additional information, click here.