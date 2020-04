Walton Arts Center’s Jennifer Wilson talks about “heARTS to home”

You may not be able to see your favorite shows on stage at Walton Arts Center but you can still enjoy the arts in the comfort of your home. As we say in theater “the show must go on!”

Jennifer Wilson joins Good Day NWA via Skype with ways you can engaged with Walton Arts Center programming.

For more information on “heARTS to home” weekly webcast, click here.