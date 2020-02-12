Good Day NWA: Walton Arts Center Presents: Once on This Island

Happening at the Walton Arts Center, you’re invited to take a journey to a magical island where love conquers all…or does it?



Watch as the one and only Tamyra Gray joins Good Day NWA with details on a new show Once On This Island.

The story follows Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love.

Once On This Island is playing now through Sunday in Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets start at $40, special on-stage seating is available at $25, restrictions apply.

To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

