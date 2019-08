Walton Arts Center has an exciting lineup of Broadway shows for 2019 – 2020 season.

Watch as Jennifer Ross and Scott Galbraith preview what you can expect this season. They speak about both with the Broadway Series and shows that extend beyond Broadway, including the 10 X 10 series.

To subscribe to be a season ticket holder or to purchase single tickets, click here.

Volunteer opportunities at Walton Arts Center can be found here.