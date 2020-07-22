Good Day NWA: Walton Arts Center to Host Blood Drive Complete with Entertainment

Walton Arts Center is hosting a Blood Drive on July 28 & 29, the event is so popular that there are only a few spots remaining. That’s partly because donors will be treated to entertainment from local artists!

Watch as Jennifer Wilson (Walton Arts Center & Walmart AMP) joins Good Day NWA to tell us how you can make sure your spot is reserved. Plus, she talks about the entertainment you can expect at the event, future WAC programming and the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.

For specific information about the Blood Drive, click here.