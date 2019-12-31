Good Day NWA: Wardrobe Looks for 2020 with The Organizer Chicks

You’ve heard the phrase, “New Year, New You.” Watch as Amber Taggard & Laura Jones from The Organizer Chicks, along with a couple of models, join Good Day NWA to show us a capsule wardrobe. Plus, they provide tips for improving your “look” in 2020.

The Organizer Chicks bring years of experience to help you get organized and back to your thriving life. Services include in-home organization, packing and unpacking, pre-park and home staging services and more.

For additional tips and to schedule an appointment with The Organizer Chicks, click here.