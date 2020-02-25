Good Day NWA: WCWA Showdown – Leap of Faith

WCWA Wrestling is back on Good Day NWA to put Daytime TV and Jason in a sqeeze!

Watch as members Double – D & Nathaniel Tatha-Nahandji give details on the WCWA Showdown: Leap of Faith event.

WCWA is dedicated to bringing the best athletes and sports entertainment to the fans of the industry. You and your family are invite to see the “Definition of Definition” Double – D as he faces current champion Dusty Gold for the WCWA Ozark Regional Championship!

WCWA Showdown: Leap of Faith



Saturday, February 29

181 Industrial Circle East

Springdale

Tickets Starting at $10

For tickets and information about this event, click here.