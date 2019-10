Riffraff owner Kirsten Blowers Morman posted a recipe for three ingredient cookies, and social media is eating it up…literally!!!

So we wanted to give them a try, see what you will need below:

1 Box of spice cake mix

1 Can of pumpkin

1 Bag of baking chips of our choice (we used white chocolate chips and butterscotch)

Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes, maybe less depending on how you like the consistency of your cookie and that’s it!

Have you made the cookies? Let me know what you think!