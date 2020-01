To kick off Black History Month, there’s an event where you can meet and greet local and national authors.

Ashley Franklin, J’Aaron Merchant, Angela Mosley-Monts, & Judy Casey join Good Day NWA with details of the event.

We Write For You

Saturday, February 1

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rogers Public Library

Children’s Book Giveaway

Free Food

Book Readings & Signings

For more information on this event, click here.