Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Abby Turner’s Pumpkin Puppy Chow

It’s fall ya’ll…Well not quite, but we’re getting you in the spirit a little early.
Lifestyle Expert Abby Turner joins Jason & Jaclyn with a few other pumpkin hacks for you to use this autumn. On this web extra, Abby teaches how to turn the crow-favorite Puppy Chow into a fall treat.
Ingredients – Pumpkin Puppy Chow
- 3 cups Chex Cereal
- 3 cups Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 Tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 Tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 Tsp nutmeg
- 2 cups Vanilla Almond Bark
Instructions
- Pour Cereal into a bowl and set aside.
- Melt almond bark in a a microwave safe bowl how instructed on packaging.
- In a separate bowl, combine powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg until nice and mixed.
- Pour the melted almond bark over the cereal, and fold until evenly coated – be careful, you don’t want the cereal to break. Note: If you want to add candies like Reese’s or fall colored sprinkles – add them here.
- Pour the powdered sugar mixture over the cereal and gently fold until evenly coated.
- Sprinkle a little extra pumpkin pie spice on top before serving to make it look and smell super festive!
For more autumn inspired recipes, Abby’s website can be found here.