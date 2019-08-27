Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Abby Turner’s Pumpkin Puppy Chow

It’s fall ya’ll…Well not quite, but we’re getting you in the spirit a little early.

Lifestyle Expert Abby Turner joins Jason & Jaclyn with a few other pumpkin hacks for you to use this autumn. On this web extra, Abby teaches how to turn the crow-favorite Puppy Chow into a fall treat.

Ingredients – Pumpkin Puppy Chow

  • 3 cups Chex Cereal
  • 3 cups Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  • 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 Tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 Tsp nutmeg
  • 2 cups Vanilla Almond Bark

Instructions

  1. Pour Cereal into a bowl and set aside.
  2. Melt almond bark in a a microwave safe bowl how instructed on packaging.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg until nice and mixed.
  4. Pour the melted almond bark over the cereal, and fold until evenly coated – be careful, you don’t want the cereal to break. Note: If you want to add candies like Reese’s or fall colored sprinkles – add them here.
  5. Pour the powdered sugar mixture over the cereal and gently fold until evenly coated.
  6. Sprinkle a little extra pumpkin pie spice on top before serving to make it look and smell super festive!

For more autumn inspired recipes, Abby’s website can be found here.

