Watch as local band Judason Void joins Good Day NWA ahead of the release of their self-titled album. For this #WebExtra they perform their song, “The Moon Was Scared To Death.”

Album Release Party

Saturday, September 14

The Smoke & Barrel Tavern

10:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

$5 Cover

Also Performing: Claw Marks American

More information about the band can be found here. For additional details about the album release party, click here.