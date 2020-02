Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, February 27 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Head to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at 1:00 p.m.for a gallery conversation as musician Epiphany ‘Big Piph’ Morrow presents his unique blend of storytelling, spoken word, and musical performance addressing themes of creativity, culture, black America, and globalization. A Pine Bluff, Arkansas native, Piph performs regularly with his 7-piece band, Tomorrow Maybe, and is a hip-hop ambassadorPlus, it's free with no registration required. For more information, click here.