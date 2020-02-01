Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Super Dipping Sauce for Your Big Game Wings

In this #WebExtra we talk with Chef Chris Spagna about the secret behind his wing dipping sauce and Bo Counts take us on a tour of some local craft beers.

Wings

  • 5 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Set a wire rack inside 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Toss chicken wings, vegetable oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl to coat. Divide wings between prepared racks and spread out in a single layer.
  • Bake wings until cooked through and skin is crispy, 45–50 minutes.

Wing Sauce 

  • 1 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
  • 1 cup ranch dressing
  • 1 cup bleu cheese dressing
  • 1/4 cup bleu cheese crumbles
  • 1 tablespoon chipotle Tabasco
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
  • 1 teaspoon ranch seasoning
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • Mix till everything is well incorporated.

