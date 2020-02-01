Good Day NWA: #WebExtra Super Dipping Sauce for Your Big Game Wings

In this #WebExtra we talk with Chef Chris Spagna about the secret behind his wing dipping sauce and Bo Counts take us on a tour of some local craft beers.
Wings
- 5 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Set a wire rack inside 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Toss chicken wings, vegetable oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl to coat. Divide wings between prepared racks and spread out in a single layer.
- Bake wings until cooked through and skin is crispy, 45–50 minutes.
Wing Sauce
- 1 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- 1 cup bleu cheese dressing
- 1/4 cup bleu cheese crumbles
- 1 tablespoon chipotle Tabasco
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire
- 1 teaspoon ranch seasoning
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- Mix till everything is well incorporated.