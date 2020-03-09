Good Day NWA: #WebExtra The Trashcan Bandits

The Trashcan Bandits are a four piece Fayetteville-based band that have been wowing audiences throughout the Midwest with their fiery melting pot of blues, jazz, folk and rock.

For this #WebExtra, The Trashcan Bandits perform an original song, “Here’s Mud in Yer Eye, Señor Frog.”

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

Saturday, March 14

8:00 p.m.

The Rev Room

Little Rock

$5 Over 21

$10 Under 21, Must be 18

The Trashcan Bandits – St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, March 17

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mickey Finns Irish Pub

Fayetteville

