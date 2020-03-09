Good Day NWA: #WebExtra The Trashcan Bandits

The Trashcan Bandits are a four piece Fayetteville-based band that have been wowing audiences throughout the Midwest with their fiery melting pot of blues, jazz, folk and rock.
For this #WebExtra, The Trashcan Bandits perform an original song, “Here’s Mud in Yer Eye, Señor Frog.”
Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase
- Saturday, March 14
- 8:00 p.m.
- The Rev Room
- Little Rock
- $5 Over 21
- $10 Under 21, Must be 18
The Trashcan Bandits – St. Patrick’s Day
- Tuesday, March 17
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Mickey Finns Irish Pub
- Fayetteville
Follow The Trashcan Bandits on social media clicking here.