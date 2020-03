Wedding season is here and being quickly derailed due to the Coronavirus. Many couples and vendors across the country are scrambling trying to figure out what to do.

Watch as Good Day NWA interviews Amanda Reed from Amanda Reed Weddings via phone about what couples need to do if they find themselves unsure of their next steps during this time.

The article that Amanda wrote for Arkansas Bride can be found here. More information about Amanda Reed Weddings can be found here.