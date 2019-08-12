Good Day NWA: Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets Are Back

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Starting Monday, August 12, spicy chicken nuggets make their return to all Wendy’s locations a week earlier than expected. They were pulled from the menu shortly after debuting in 2017. Ever since, fans have petitioned Wendy’s to return spicy nuggets to the menu, including Chance the Rapper. Wendy’s says the nuggets will be available in the 4 for $4 value deal.

A ketchup thief’s apology note is going viral. Yes, ketchup. The note was left at Perkins Diner in New Jersey, saying karma and guilt caught up with them after they stole a bottle of ketchup a few weeks back. And said just hours after, they got into a car accident. The regretful thief left a bag with the note and 2 replacement bottles of ketchup outside the restaurant. The owner posted a photo of the note and bottles on facebook, and said she forgives the thief. She also says she never would have noticed the missing bottle. Heinz got wind of the story and offered to help pay for the person’s car repairs.