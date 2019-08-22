Good Day NWA: What I Wish I Knew Conference

An event is happening in Northwest Arkansas that allows you to reflect and share your experiences with others.

Jason Jenkins and Larry Watkins join Good Day NWA with details on the What I Wish I Knew Conference.

The conference is hosted my Men Sharpening Men. The organization seeks to impact the community in critical areas like strength, money, relationships, and legacy.

“What I Wish I Knew” Conference

  • Friday, August 23 – Marriage Conference
  • 7:00 P.M.
  • Saturday, August 24 – Men’s Conference
  • 8:00 A.M.
  • Grace Point Church, Bentonville

To register for the conference click here

