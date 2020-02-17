Good Day NWA: What If Your Dog Could Talk?

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason discuss what’s trending in Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

The weekend went by at super sonic speed. Could it be because of the new number one movie at the box office? “Sonic the Hedgehog” starring Jim Carrey & takes the top spot ringing in $57 million in North America and about $100 million around the world. Coming in at number two, Harley Quinn and her girl gang of anti-heroes bringing chaos to the streets of Gotham and theaters the comic-book adaptation bringing in $17 million. In the number three spot, paradise never looked so good as “Fantasy Island” earns nearly $12.5million.

If you’ve ever wondered what your dog is thinking or wanting to say to you, well technology is here that may help. MSCHF, a company known for releasing quirky products, has developed a “Cuss Collar.” It throws out a swear word each time your dog barks. According to the company’s website the collar is a gag gift that doesn’t harm the dog and is not intended for anti-bark training. Right now the Cuss Collar is sold out, but dog owners can sign up to find out when more will be available.