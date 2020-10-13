Good Day NWA: What’s Your Favorite Halloween Candy?

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories.

Halloween is almost here, which means kids will looking for their favorite treats, but all candy is not equal according to experts. The National Confectioners Association has done some research. Reese’s peanut Butter Cups top the list year after year, followed up by classic chocolate bars, M & M’s and gummies. Research shows consumers prefer smooth and creamy textures, and the controversial candy corn remains a crowd favorite. There are other factors that play a role in what is handed out on Halloween as well as personal preference.

Here’s a first look at the trailer for Jessica Chastain’s female-led spy thriller “The 355.” The film finds Chastain joining forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve a top secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands. Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing also star in the film. There is no release date set.