Good Day NWA: Whitney Houston’s 3rd Diamond-Certified Album

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

Fans will always love Whitney Houston and they are proving it as the singer makes history with her third Diamond-certified album. The announcement made by the Recording Industry Association of America & Legacy Recordings. The late Grammy-award winning singer, who died in 2012, is the first black artist to achieve the success. Houston’s sophomore album entitled “Whitney” released in 1987 reached the impressive Diamond status. The album included well-known hits, such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, “So Emotional” and “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” Houston’s other Diamond albums include her 1985 self-titled debut album and the soundtrack to her 1992 movie, “The Bodyguard.”

Social media is buzzing about the Sundance award winner “Minari.” The film is inspired by Director Isaac Chung’s childhood when his Korean family moved to rural Arkansas. “Minari” is making its way through the film festival scene right now, most recently making a stop at the Busan International Film Festival. “Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun leads the cast of “Minari.” Be on the lookout for this to hit theaters early next year.